﻿Zero possibility of ‘no election’ scenario: Gatchalian

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday dismissed speculations that the presidential and local elections set in May next year may be postponed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“There would be zero possibility of a no election scenario because of the pandemic,” he said in a press conference here.

Gatchalian, who is chair of the Senate committee on basic education, said in a normal situation 75 percent of the electorate casts their votes, but due to the pandemic the number could significantly drop.

The senator also said Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go would be a good material for the presidential post in next year’s polls.

“Sen. Bong Go is a longtime friend and I know how dedicated and hardworking man he is. Personally, if ever he decides to run for president I would support him,” Gatchalian said.

He clarified, however, that he is not speaking for the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), of which he is a member.

Gatchalian, together with Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin, visited the Bicol University (BU) campus in this city for a joint project.

“A two-story dormitory building for the school because Legazpi City is a melting pot and education hub of Bicol. It’s a PHP15-million worth dormitory with I think 10 rooms,” he said, referring to the undertaking.

On Saturday night, Gatchalian attended an event of the Junior Chamber International Senate Legazpi.

Source: Philippines News Agency