﻿Zamboangueños warned vs. Covid-19 Delta variant

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar on Saturday urged residents here to keep their guards up against the coronavirus disease 2019 by having themselves vaccinated.

Salazar, in an advisory, stressed the importance of being inoculated given the existence of a more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 already detected in the country.

The Delta variant was first detected in India and has caused the spike of Covid-19 infections in some countries.

As of June 17, the Philippine Genome Center (PGC) reported a total of 17 cases with Delta variant.

The variant was first detected in the country on May 11 with 13 cases – all from returning Filipino travelers.

Salazar said the residents should get vaccinated as protection against the virus, saying “that a dose of the vaccine is a dose of hope.”

The City Health Office (CHO) has intensified its vaccination rollout to obtain population protection against Covid-19, she added.

The CHO reported that 56,256 vaccinees from A1 to A4 priority groups have received their first dose while 16,969 got their second dose.

The mayor also advised the residents to religiously observe the minimum health standards from wearing face masks, face shields to observing safety physical distancing and hand sanitation aside from getting vaccinated.

Source: Philippines News Agency