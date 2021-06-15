﻿Zamboanga receives 63.1K vax doses

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in the Zamboanga Peninsula received on Tuesday some 63,100 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines from the DOH central office.

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant regional director, said the region’s 13th batch of vaccine shipment, consists of 28,000 doses of Sinovac and 5,850 vials of Pfizer.

Alpha said the Pfizer vaccines they received totaled 35,100 doses as one vial is equivalent to six doses.

The vaccines are still intended for the A1 (medical front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) priority groups.

Alpichi said the Pfizer vaccines are intended for first and second doses, which means an additional 17,550 new recipients of the vaccination program.

Meanwhile, he said the Pfizer vaccines were stored at the storage facility of the Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC).

He said that the Pfizer vaccines need to be stored in ultra-low temperature freezer and only the ZCMC has this kind of facility.

He added that the Pfizer vaccines will be utilized in this city since it needs special handling to be transported to the different provinces in the region

Source: Philippines News Agency