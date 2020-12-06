﻿Zamboanga del Norte farmers get rice-duck production project

A farmers’ association in the province of Zamboanga del Norte likened the rice-duck production project given to them as an early Christmas gift from the Department of Agriculture-Special Agricultural Area for Development (DA-SAAD).

Primitivo Montano, president of Rizalina Farmers Association of Barangay Rizalina, Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte, made this comment after receiving the rice-duck project from DA-SAAD on Friday.

The project consists of 229 mallard ducks (200 males and 29 females), 60 bags of rice seeds, 25 bags of fertilizers.

“This is the best Christmas gift for us in Rizalina. We did not expect that these ducks arrive too soon. We are very thankful to DA-SAAD for this early gift. We are hopeful that with your guidance and support, we will become a successful balut supplier,” Montano said in a statement.

The project is complemented with a one-day lowland rice and duck raising production training.

Members of the Rizalina Farmers Association participated in a lecture and discussion on lowland rice production from the municipal agriculture office through agricultural technician Peter Egay.

Following the lecture, DA-9 SAAD livestock technicians Jailyn Gamutan and Abelardo Lameri also presented the rice-duck management lecture and open forum.

Ronillo Dusaban, SAAD Zamboanga del Norte provincial coordinator, said the recipient association just recently became a SAAD farmer-partner and has been qualified to receive the rice-duck production project.

Dusaban said they appreciate the patience of the association members as partners of DA-SAAD and that the recipients will be diligent in caring for the project.

“The government is optimistic that with this livelihood intervention, it will help alleviate their living conditions,” Dabusan said.

The turnover of the rice-duck production project to the recipients was witnessed by representatives of the municipal agriculture office of Rizal, Zamboanga del Norte.

Source: Philippines News agency