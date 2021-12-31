﻿Zamboanga City to give aid to ‘Odette’ victims

The city government will donate about PHP8 million in cash and in-kind to areas hardest hit by Typhoon Odette.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) approved earlier this week a resolution directing the CDRRM Office to source out funds for financial and relief assistance to victims of “Odette”, which hit various parts of the country more than two weeks ago.

Among the hardest-hit areas was the Caraga region as the typhoon made its first landfall in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte at 1:30 p.m. on December 16.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, who chairs the CDRRMC, said Thursday she has tasked Dr. Elmeir Jade Apolinario, CDRRMO chief, to work out the appropriation of funds for the grant of cash aid to the typhoon victims.

Apolinario said the funds would be sourced from the city’s Quick Response Funds (QRF) under the account of the CDRRMO.

Salazar also tasked Apolinario to coordinate with the Philippine Coast Guard or the Philippine Air Force and the Office of Civil Defense for the delivery of the assistance to the intended beneficiaries at the soonest possible time.

Hundreds perished while thousands were left homeless after the onslaught of “Odette” in several parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has called for donations to respond to the needs of the areas affected by the typhoon.

The DSWD-9 said in a statement the donations could be brought to its regional office along Gen. Vicente Alvarez Street, Barangay Zone 4 in this city.