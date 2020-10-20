﻿Zamboanga City records 52 HIV cases

The City Health Office has recorded 52 cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) since January this year.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, City Health Office chief, made the disclosure Tuesday as she assured that health care services have continued for HIV patients even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Our services are still ongoing despite the Covid-9 pandemic. They can always go to our Reproductive Health and Wellness Center at the City Health Office,” Miravite said on Tuesday.

Miravite said they continue to examine anyone with risky behavior who voluntarily submit themselves for HIV testing.

She also underscored the need for early testing “so that we will also start treatment early.”

Meanwhile, Miravite said they had not recorded any person living with HIV who are confirmed or afflicted with Covid-19 so far.

As of October 19, CHO said this city recorded a total of 2,472 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. (PNA)

Source: Philippine News Agency