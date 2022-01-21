﻿Zamboanga City records 413 breakthrough Covid-19 infections

The city health office (CHO) has recorded a total of 413 breakthrough infections of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) this month alone in this city.

Dr. Cathy Garcia, CHO assistant head, said Wednesday that all breakthrough cases — 223 females and 190 males — were fully vaccinated.

Garcia said the majority of those who have breakthrough infections were aged 21 to 30 years old, totaling 151; while trailing were those aged 31 to 40, with 101 cases.

To date, the Zamboanga Task Force Covid-19 data tracker showed that the city has 848 active cases, with 23,500 cumulative confirmed cases, 21,541 recoveries, and 1,111 deaths.

Among those who had a breakthrough infection was former mayor and 1st District Rep. Celso Lobregat.

Lobregat said Wednesday that he initially had a rapid antigen test Sunday and the result was negative.

“To be sure, I had an RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test on Monday. The result came out Tuesday, I am positive,” Lobregat said in a statement.

However, Lobregat started a self-quarantine on Saturday after receiving notice of having close contact with a Covid-19 positive person — Councilor Benjamin Guingona IV.

His close contact with Guingona was on January 12, Lobregat said.

Guingona posted on January 15 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Since I already got Covid-19 seven months ago and I already had two vaccinations plus the booster shot, the symptoms are very mild,” Lobregat said.

“I hope to be up and about after 10 days of isolation. See you soon, until then, I hope and pray everybody will stay safe and healthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Garcia said they are preparing to conduct drive-through vaccinations coupled with vaccine booster shots to intensify the vaccination drive in the city.

Garcia said they will announce later the date as to when they will start conducting drive-through vaccinations.

Source: Philippines News Agency