﻿Zamboanga City pushes for StaySafe implementation

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar announced Thursday that the local government will continue to implement the StaySafe application, mandating the registration of all establishments and residents with the contact tracing digital platform to help track possible exposures to coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city.

The program is mandated by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Resolution No. 87 and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular 2021-053.

“The implementation of the Safety Seal together with the StaySafe QR Code is still ongoing,” Salazar said.

She added that inspection teams have been deployed to check their conformity with the specifications set by the DILG as 712 establishments have applied online for Safety Seal certification based on the records of the City Administrator’s Office.

“A total of five teams are going around the city to inspect the 16-point checklist from the DILG. We have certified 80 of these establishments,” she said.

She added that most establishments have generated their own StaySafe QR Code, one of the prerequisites for Safety Seal certification.

The Safety Seal certification program aims to increase compliance of private and public entities with the minimum public health standards (MPHS) set by the government, encourage the adoption and use of the StaySafe.PH digital contact tracing application, and increase consumer confidence.

The program shifts the contact tracing from physical to digital, eliminating the risk of contact tracers being infected by Covid-19

Source: Philippines News Agency