﻿ZAMBOANGA CITY – Authorities seized some PHP5.6 million worth of smuggled cigarettes in separate anti-smuggling operations off this southern port city early on Monday, the police said.

The 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force Company (2ZCMFC) reported that the first confiscation was made around 2 a.m. near the shore of Barangay Baliwasan.

2ZCMFC members, together with the Bureau of Customs (BOC) personnel were conducting seaborne patrol when they spotted F/B Iveen Krisnah-2, a jungkong-type watercraft manned by four crew members, steaming to this city coming from Sulu.

Upon inspection, the watercraft was found to be loaded with some 90 master cases of undocumented cigarettes with an estimated value of PHP3,150,000.

The 2ZCMFC said the second confiscation was made around 3 a.m. near the shores of Barangay Mariki.

Another seaborne patrol was launched based on information that another shipment of smuggled cigarettes is set to arrive, also from Sulu.

While on patrol, the police officers and BOC personnel spotted another jungkong-type vessel marked “Yasmeen” manned by a three-man crew and loaded with some 70 master cases of smuggled cigarettes with an estimated value of PHP2,450,000.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) did not find illegal drugs within the smuggled cigarettes when invited to join the 2ZCMFC and BOC in the conduct of a joint inventory.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes, vessels, and seven crew members were placed under the custody of the BOC for proper disposition

DAVAO CITY – Mayor Sara Z. Duterte warned Dabawenyos on Monday about reports on individuals and groups allegedly soliciting money for vaccination against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a radio interview, she said only the government is authorized to provide vaccination against Covid-19.

“If there are instances that somebody will offer you vaccines or a slot for vaccination or even vaccine prioritization in exchange for money, it is fraud. Do not give money to anybody intended for vaccination,” Duterte warned.

She added that residents should just sign up to be included in the vaccination master list.

“If you have signed up, wait for the call for the schedule of your vaccination,” Mayor Sara said.

She urged Dabawenyos to report to the nearest police station unscrupulous people involved in such schemes.

Asked when she will get vaccinated, Duterte said the people don’t need to see her getting the jab.

“It is not necessary that you will see an actual vaccination being done to me for you to get vaccinated. I guess it is enough that you hear me push and advocate for you to get the vaccine against Covid-19 for your protection,” she said.

Duterte clarified that since it is voluntary, the people should decide to get it based on science and not merely on hearsay and claims of people with no basis.

With some persons campaigning others not to get vaccinated, Mayor Sara clarified that the city does not have an ordinance making it punishable.

She, however, said the city government reported the matter to the Department of Health (DOH).

“We usually collate their [names] and we give it to DOH or sometimes at the National Telecommunications Commission for action especially if the platform involves a radio or TV station,” she added

Source: Philippines News Agency