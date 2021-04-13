﻿Zamboanga City allows Covid-19 saliva test

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Saliva-based reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test as an alternative to the conventional method has been allowed here as a requirement for interzonal and intrazonal travels.

The approval is contained in Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar’s Executive Order 649-2021 on Friday.

Only licensed laboratories and certified by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine are allowed to perform saliva-based tests.

The order takes effect immediately and shall remain in force for the duration of the Covid-19 crisis unless otherwise lifted, amended, or superseded.

Salazar reiterated her appeal to strictly comply with Covid-19 protocols to prevent the possibility of lockdowns.

“We need to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed or operate in full capacity like in the National Capital Region and prevent medical front-liners affected by Covid-19,” Salazar said in a statement on Saturday.

“Avoid unnecessary travel and social gathering, drinking and eating in public. Wear mask and face shield and frequently sanitize hands,” she added.

The local Covid-19 tracker showed the city still has 283 active cases, 4,093 recoveries out of 4,573 confirmed infections, and 197 deaths as of April 8. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency