﻿Zambo villages given until June 30 to put up isolation centers

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has given the officials of this city’s 98 barangays until June 30 to establish their respective isolation facilities.

Salazar said the measure is in compliance with a directive of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“We reiterate the need for the barangays to identify and establish isolation centers in their respective area based on the DILG circular, which should have been implemented a year ago,” Salazar said.

Salazar said that it is in preparation for the immediate quarantine of individuals who have come into close contact with patients of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Salazar said that the establishment of isolation facilities in the barangays will boost the continued focus of the city government on the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategy in mitigating the impact of Covid-19.

The mayor said the establishment of such facility in the barangays will add more spaces needed to isolate Covid-19 patients noting that most of the confirmed cases are acquired through community transmission.

This city has 11,172 confirmed cases with 9,909 recoveries, 781 active cases, and 482 deaths as of Thursday.

The Covid-19 data tracker showed that 700 of the 781 active cases and 475 of the 482 deaths were acquired through community transmission.

Source: Philippines News Agency