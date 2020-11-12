﻿Zambo Sur offers bounty for ex-village chief killer’s arrest

Three government officials are offering more than PHP1 million cash reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the killer of a former barangay official in Guipos town.

Gov. Victor Yu and his wife, first district Rep. Divina Grace, said Thursday they are offering up to PHP1 million, while Mayor Ruel Molina of Kumalarang town offers PHP50,000 to any informant who can help solve the killing of Jemar Pintac, 42.

Pintac was the former barangay chairperson of Mahayahay, Kumalarang town.

Molina has asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), and the police to dig deeper into the circumstance surrounding Pintac’s killing.

Pintac and his son, Mark Anthony, were supervising a road construction project in Guipos town when shot and killed around 3 p.m. on November 5.

Police said the suspect sped off toward barangay Canunan, Guipos after the incident.

