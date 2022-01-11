﻿Zambo Sur man first poll gun ban violator in Cotabato City

A 45-year-old man became the first arrested offender of the election gun ban the police and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has started implementing here Sunday dawn.

In a report by the city police office to Brig. Gen. Eden Ugale, police director of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, the suspect was identified as Romy Salipada of Dimasangkay, Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur.

Salipada was driving a sports utility vehicle passing by a police checkpoint in Barangay Datu Balabaran here when he was flagged down for plain view inspection.

A physical check showed that he was carrying a .45-caliber pistol with ammunition but failed to present a gun ban exemption issued by the Comelec.

“Charges for violation of election gun ban and illegal possession of firearms will be filed against Salipada before the prosecutor’s office today (Monday),” the city police office said.

Ugale, together with Colonel Jibin Bongcayao, the Maguindanao police director; Col. Rommel Javier, the Cotabato City police director; and Lawyer Udtog Tago, led the start of gun ban implementation before dawn Sunday at the Tamontaka police detachment here.

At about the same time, the Comelec and its deputies have put up police checkpoints in strategic areas of the BARMM, a traditionally “hot spot” area during election period.

Tago, for his part, said mobile checkpoints were also set up in Maguindanao to ensure full implementation of the gun ban as contained in Comelec Resolution Numbers 10728 and 10741.

Comelec Resolution No. 10728 contains the rules and regulations on the ban on the bearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms or other deadly weapons; and, employment, availment, or engagement or the services of security personnel or bodyguards during the election period of the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

Moreover, Comelec Resolution No. 10741 is a consolidated resolution on the guidelines on the establishment and operation of Comelec checkpoints; and, instructions for the preliminary examination of violations of the ban on the bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons, and the employment, availment, and engagement of the services of security personnel and bodyguards, in connection with the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

