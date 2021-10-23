﻿Zambo Sur centenarian gets P100-K cash gift from DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) announced Friday that a 100-year-old female centenarian from Zamboanga del Sur was awarded PHP100,000 and a letter of felicitation from the agency.

Lawyer Sittie Raifah Pamaloy-Hassan, acting DSWD-9 director, who led the awarding of benefits, identified the awardee as Lucia Judilla of Barangay Poblacion, Ramon Magsaysay, Zamboanga del Sur.

“Judilla was born on Dec. 19, 1920,” Hassan said in a statement.

She said the simple awarding ceremony held at the residence of the awardee was witnessed by Ramon Magsaysay Municipal Mayor Leonilo Borinaga Sr., staff of DSWD and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office, and members of the Judilla family.

Borinaga advised Judilla’s family to spend the cash reward wisely and use it for the awardee’s needs.

The DSWD program is pursuant to Republic Act 10868, known as the Centenarians Act of 2016, honoring and granting additional benefits and privileges to Filipino centenarians.

Meanwhile, Hassan said her office has registered 50 qualified centenarians in the region for 2021 and has awarded 46 of them.

She said the remaining four centenarians would be awarded either this month or November.

Source: Philippines News Agency