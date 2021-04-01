﻿Zambo Sur bettor wins P298.8-M lotto jackpot prize

A lone bettor from Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur bagged the PHP298.8-million jackpot prize draw of the Grand Lotto 6/55 on Saturday night.

In an advisory on Sunday, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) general manager Royina Garma said the lucky bettor guessed the winning combination 38-35-11-22-39-47 with a jackpot of PHPP298,773,641.

To claim the check, the bettor must go to PCSO’s main office in Mandaluyong City and present the winning ticket and two ID cards.

Eighteen bettors won second prize and will each receive PHP100,000 for correctly guessing five out of the six winning combination numbers, the PCSO said.

More than 800 bettors won PHP1,500 for getting four out of the six winning combinations while 18,751 bettors won PHP60 for guessing three right combinations.

The Grand Lotto 6/55 is drawn every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Garma urged the public to keep on patronizing PCSO games to generate more funds for health programs, medical assistance and services, and charities.

Source: Philippines News Agency