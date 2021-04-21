﻿Zambo Sibugay dad killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen

-Motorcycle-riding assailants killed a councilor in the Mabahuay town of Zamboanga Sibugay and wounded his driver in a drive-by shooting Monday afternoon, police said.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, said he ordered an investigation into the killing of Mabuhay Councilor Alvarez Dammang, 45, who succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds.

Ylagan said the councilor’s driver, Alamsa Sabturani, was in critical condition as of this posting.

Investigation showed that Dammang and Sabturani were aboard a motorcycle heading to the town of Talusan when shot by one of two men aboard another motorcycle around 1:10 p.m. Monday in Barangay Poblacion, Mabuhay.

Ylagan said the suspects, armed with an M-16 Armalite rifle, sped towards Barangay Mahayay, Talusan.

The incident occurred over a month after a gunman shot to death Mabuhay Vice Mayor Restituto Calogne.

Two others–Edgar Pampanga, the municipal engineer, and Hadji Abduhari Gapor, a former town councilor–were injured in the attack on February 26 in front of the Mabuhay municipal hall.

Source: Philippines News Agency