﻿Zambo Peninsula yields 54 South African, 2 UK variants: DOH

At least 56 samples sent to the University of the Philippines–Philippine Genome Center (UP-PGC) have tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) variants that emanated from other countries, the Department of Health in Region 9 (DOH-9) said Monday.

In a statement, DOH-9 said two of the 56 samples tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant (first detected in the United Kingdom) and 54 samples tested positive for the B.1.351 variant (first detected in South Africa).

In addition, a sample tested positive for the P.3 variant (first detected in the Philippines)-currently classified as a variant of interest.

“These samples were collected from March 29, 2021 to May 5, 2021 and were sent to UP-PGC from Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga del Sur,” DOH-9 said.

Fifty-one of the 54 samples that tested positive for the South African variant are from this city.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar bared Monday that of the 257 samples the City Health Office 9CHO) sent for genome sequencing, 52 were found to be cases of variants of concern, including the lone Philippine variant.

Salazar said that out of the 52 cases of variants of concern, 37 have fully recovered while 15 have died.

“Some of those who expired had comorbidities,” Salazar added.

DOH-9 reiterated its call for the public to “vigorously” practice all the minimum public health standards “as we aggressively push for Covid-19 vaccination roll out with an urgent goal of population protection through mass immunization.”

Source: Philippines News Agency