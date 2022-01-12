﻿Zambo Peninsula remains Omicron variant-free: DOH-9

The Zamboanga Peninsula remains free from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Health-Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9) reported Tuesday.

“So far there is none (of the Omicron variant cases),” Dr. Joshua Brillantes, DOH-9 director, said.

However, Brillantes said the local government units (LGUs) and hospital authorities should still be prepared to address any surge in Covid-19 cases amid the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Health experts said the Omicron variant, which was first found in South Africa on Nov. 24, 2021, is likely to spread more easily than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Brillantes noted that the Philippines has detected a total of 43 Omicron variant cases, mostly from international travelers based on the report of the Philippine Genome Center.

Of the total cases, 35 are asymptomatic, seven are symptomatic and the remaining one is unknown.

“What we have prepared before should be strengthened,” Brillantes said, noting that the Zamboanga Peninsula has experienced surges in Covid-19 cases twice in the past two years.

He said temporary treatment and management facilities of the LGUs should remain functional while hospitals were advised to come up with an expandable accommodation.

“They should be ready to expand the Covid-19 beds and intensive care unit spaces when needed,” he said.

Meanwhile, the region has registered 49,718 total cumulative cases of Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Brillantes said the Zamboanga Peninsula has so far logged 47,259 recoveries marking a recovery rate of 95.05 percent, with 186 active cases and 2,268 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency