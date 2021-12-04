﻿Zambo Peninsula marks 93% Covid-19 recovery rate

The Department of Health (DOH) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has reported that the region has registered 45,754 recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the pandemic started last year, representing a 93 percent recovery rate.

The DOH-9 data showed that as of Friday afternoon, the region has registered 49,118 cumulative cases of Covid-19, with 45,754 recovered cases, 1,150 active cases, and 2,214 deaths.

The regional health office said Zamboanga City recorded the highest recovered cases with 20,656, followed by Zamboanga del Sur with 10,802; Zamboanga del Norte, 9,272; Zamboanga Sibugay, 3,825; and Isabela City, 1,199.

It said Zamboanga City also registered the highest confirmed cases with 22,043, followed by Zamboanga del Sur with 11,364.

The confirmed cases in the other areas of the region were tallied with Zamboanga del Norte having 10,256; Zamboanga Sibugay, 4,107; and Isabela City, 1,348.

Currently, the province of Zamboanga del Norte has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases with 458, followed by Zamboanga City with 398; Zamboanga del Sur, 120; Isabela City, 96; and Zamboanga Sibugay, 78.

The DOH-9 data showed that 52.7 percent of the total 1,150 active cases are asymptomatic, 33.3 percent have mild symptoms, 8.8 percent are moderate, 4.5 percent are severe, and 0.7 percent are critical.

Zamboanga Peninsula has registered a total of 2,214 deaths, according to the DOH-9.

Zamboanga City is on top of the list of deaths with 989; Zamboanga del Norte, 526; Zamboanga del Sur, 442; Zamboanga Sibugay, 204; and Isabela City, 53.

Meanwhile, Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant director, on Friday urged the residents to participate in the second round of the National Vaccination Days from December 15 to 17.

“I call on the residents of the Zamboanga Peninsula to unite and take part in the extensive vaccination drive that will take place in those days,” he said in a statement.

Alpichi, on behalf of DOH-9, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the different sectors and stakeholders for their support that led to the successful first round of the massive national vaccination activity held from November 29 to December 1.

