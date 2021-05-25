﻿Zambo Peninsula gets 7th batch of vaccines

The inoculation of the first three priority groups — A1, A2, and A3– continues as the 7th batch of vaccines arrived here Tuesday from the Department of Health (DOH) central office.

The A1 priority group comprises health care workers and front-liners while the A2 the senior citizens and the A3 are persons with comorbidities aged 18 to 69.

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, Department of Health-Region 9 (DOH-9) assistant regional director, said the 7th batch of vaccines consisted of 10,000 doses of Sinovac jabs.

Alpichi said Sinovac doses are for the A1, A2, and A3 priority in the entire region.

“It’s really a big boost in our campaign against Covid-19 (coronavirus diseases 2019),” Alpichi said as he noted that the arrival of vaccines is now on a weekly basis.

“More eligible population can now be inoculated,” the health official added.

DOH-9 data showed that 83,098 persons received their first dose and 23,531 got their second dose of vaccines in the region to include the Sulu Sanitarium, a DOH-retained hospital, as of May 23.

The data showed that 44,020 of the 83,098 individuals who received the first dose belong to the A1 priority group, 20,647 from A2, and the remaining 18,431 under the A3 priority group.

Some 22,259 of the 23,531 individuals who received the second dose belong to the A1 priority group, 1,088 under A2 and 184 from the A3 priority group.

Meanwhile, Alpichi said there is no advice yet as to when the inoculation for the A4 priority group will start in the region. The A4 priority group comprises the front-line personnel in essential sectors, including uniformed personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency