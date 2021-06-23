﻿Zambo Peninsula gets 35K Sinovac doses

ZAMBOANGA CITY – Another batch of vaccine shipment arrived here Wednesday as the government vaccination program continues, the Department of Health-Zamboanga Peninsula (DOH-9) announced.

Dr. Augusto Manolo Alpichi, DOH-9 assistant director, said the vaccine shipment, the 14th batch received, consisted of 35,000 doses of Sinovac.

Alpichi said the vaccines are for the first and second doses for the priority groups of A1 (health care workers and front-liners), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities) aged 18 to 69.

Alpichi said they have received a total of 326,200 doses of vaccines consisting of the following: 226,800, Sinovac; 62,800 AstraZeneca; 1,500 Sputnik V; and, 35,100, Pfizer.

He added that 149,017 individuals have received their first dose while 50,918 got their second dose as of Tuesday in the region.

Alpichi said those who received their first dose comprised of the following: 50,382, A1; 44,859, A2; 53,246, A3; and 530, A4.

The A4 priority groups are front-liners in the essential sector, including uniformed personnel.

Alpichi urged those belonging to the A2 and A3 priority groups to submit themselves for vaccination noting the low number of the two groups that were inoculated.

Source: Philippines News Agency