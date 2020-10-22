﻿Zambo Norte town farmers receive P4-M machinery

Several farmer organizations in the Zamboanga del Norte town of Sindangan received over PHP4-million farm machinery from the Department of Agriculture Thursday.

Zamzamin Ampatuan, Undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture for Regulations and Infrastructure, led the turnover of the equipment and agri-production support to four farmer groups, even as he urged the non-government organizations to help the government empower farmers.

“Sindangan has lots of potentials for agricultural development. Going to the field gives me a ground perspective of how things are going on. I urge the NGOs to organize the farmers to help them achieve agricultural and economic development because our farmers need leadership. Let’s always see how we can empower our farmers. Community organizing allows you to have leverage,” Ampatuan said during the turnover ceremony.

The farmer group-beneficiaries are the Makugihong Mag-uuma sa Sindangan that received a four-wheel-drive farm tractor worth PHP2.7 million; the FADUMADIPILA group was provided with a rice combine harvester worth PHP1.2 million; the Sindangan Vegetables Growers received plastic crates worth PHP22,336; and the Sindangan Cacao Growers was given fermentation boxes worth PHP5,994.

DA-9 executive director Rad Donn Cedeño said the agency aims to “help harness the production potentials here in Sindangan. We hope that you take care of these so you can maximize them for a longer time.”

Sindangan, which comprises 52 barangays, is a first-class municipality in Zamboanga del Norte with a population of 99,435 as of the 2015 census.

