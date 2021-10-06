﻿Zambo health office administers over 332-K vaccine doses

The City Health Office announced Tuesday that a total of 332,568 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have been administered as of Monday in this city.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Tuesday that 195,501 individuals representing 28.14 percent of the target eligible population of 694,696 have received their first dose of vaccines.

Miravite said the remaining 137,067 individuals representing 19.73 percent of the target eligible population of 694,696 got their second dose and are now considered fully vaccinated.

“Vaccination reduces the risk of Covid-19 and its potentially severe complications. Get vaccinated when it is your turn to [get] vaccinate[d],” Miravite said.

She disclosed that there are 2,151 active cases as of Monday in this city, 77.73 percent or 1,672 are unvaccinated, and the remaining 479 or 22.26 percent are vaccinated.

The Covid-19 data tracker showed that this city has 16,470 confirmed cases with 13,579 or 82.44 percent recoveries, 2,151 active cases, and 740 deaths.

“There are more active cases that are unvaccinated compared to those who are vaccinated,” Miravite said.

She also disclosed that 2,127 individuals representing 99 percent of the 2,151 active cases were acquired through community transmission.

The remaining 24 active cases, meanwhile, included 16 authorized persons outside residence (APOR) and eight detainees.

Miravite said that vaccination continues at the different inoculation centers in this city.

