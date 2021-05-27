﻿Zambo health office administers 40.2K jabs

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar called on residents who are 18-years-old and above to register for vaccination through the online portal www.zambocovax.com, or by visiting the nearest health center.

Local health workers are conducting house-to-house master listing activities, although not all households may be reached due to some limitations, Salazar said Thursday.

City Health Office record showed that a total of 40,225 doses of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines have been administered as of May 25.

Of the total number, 35,936 are first doses while the remaining 4,289 are second doses for four priority groups: front-line health workers, senior citizens, 18 to 59-year-old individuals with comorbidity, and front-line personnel in the essential sectors, including uniformed personnel.

Meanwhile, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has committed to increase the allocation of vaccines in view of the growing Covid-19 cases in the city as well as because of its importance to the economy of the region.

This city serves as the transshipment point of basic commodities and other essential goods of the region as well as the Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi provinces which are under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency