﻿Zambo cops nab 6 suspects in anti-drug ops

Anti-narcotic operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 11 arrested six people, including two Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel and a public school teacher, in two anti-drug operations here.

Maj. Chester Natividad, ZCPO Station 11 chief, identified Monday one of the two PCG personnel as Ryan Manuel, 40, who is on the watch-list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and PCG intelligence.

Manuel was arrested together with his public school teacher wife, Marites, 40, and John Capuy, 39, also a PCG personnel, in a buy-bust around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Atis Drive, Barangay Baliwasan, Natividad said.

He said the suspects yielded some 35.97 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP244,600, a coin purse, and PHP500 marked money.

The suspects are believed to be sourcing their illegal drug supply from nearby provinces and shipped to the city concealed in packs of native coffee, the police official said.

Natividad identified the other suspects as Rizma Albani, 22; Faisal Uttoh also known as Fahad Uttoh, 38; and Rafael Yap Aizon, 50.

They were arrested in a buy-bust around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in Murga Drive, Barangay Sta. Catalina.

Police said the suspects yielded some PHP40,800 worth of suspected shabu and PHP300 marked money.

The suspects will be charged with the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency