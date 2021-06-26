﻿Zambo cops nab 3, seize P776.5-K shabu

Three people, including two suspected big-time drug pushers, were arrested while some 114.12 grams of suspected shabu worth PHP776,500 were seized in separate anti-drug operations in this city and nearby Zamboanga del Norte province, a top police official said on Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the alleged big-time pushers as Javier Ladjawan, 40 and, Midzfar Jahad, 35.

The anti-drug operatives of the Zamboanga City Police Office’s (ZCPO) Station 11 arrested Ladjawan in an anti-illegal drug operation around 9 p.m. Friday in Barangay Baliwasan.

Ladjawan yielded some 51 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of PHP346,000, a pouch, and PHP500 marked money.

Jahad was arrested by the anti-drug operatives of the ZCPO’s Station 5 around 10:20 p.m. in Barangay San Roque.

Seize from the suspect were 60 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with an estimated value of PHP408,000, a waist bag, a smart phone, and PHP500 marked money.

The third suspect as Hasser Esmael, 39, was arrested in a buy-bust around 10:40 p.m. the same day in Barangay Suhaile Arabi in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Police seized from Esmael some 3.12 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated worth of PHP22,500, a cellular phone, PHP5,400 cash in different denominations believed to be proceeds money, PHP500 marked money, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The suspects will be charged with violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News Agency