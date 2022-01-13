﻿Zambo City unveils P134-M Covid-19 mega isolation facility

The city government has unveiled Wednesday a PHP134.56-million mega isolation facility amid the threat posed by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Omicron variant.

The mega isolation facility, with a 320-bed capacity, is located in Barangay Talisayan, west of this city.

“The city government steps up preparations for Covid-19 response with the looming increase in cases,” said Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, who led the unveiling ceremony.

The Zamboanga Task Force Covid-19 data tracker said active cases steadily climbed to 187 as of January 10 from 85 on January 4.

The tracker data also showed that this city has recorded a cumulative 22,772 Covid-19 confirmed cases with 21,476 recoveries, 187 active, and 1,109 deaths since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The mega isolation facility will serve as the venue for the healing and recovery of Covid-19 cases vis-a-vis the city’s mission to protect and keep residents safe from the virus, according to Salazar.

Touted as the biggest isolation facility in this part of the country, Salazar said the mega isolation facility is a container van-type facility, equipped with its own generator set.

“Each room has a comfort room and an aircon unit,” Salazar added.

As the facility was being unveiled, 11 Covid-19 cases were already admitted at the facility.

The mega isolation facility was constructed by a private construction firm under the supervision of the city engineer’s office.

Salazar said the facility is manned by a team from the city health office and the city disaster risk reduction and management office (CDRRMO) headed by medical officer Dr. Hussein Sahidjuan.

