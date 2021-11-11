﻿Zambo City trike drivers to get financial aid

The city government will distribute financial assistance to some 3,841 tricycle drivers starting Thursday to help cushion the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The city government has allocated some PHP5.7 million for the program as each of the 3,841 identified beneficiaries will receive PHP1,500 financial assistance under the Local Social Amelioration Program (LSAP).

“The city government of Zamboanga will roll out its local social amelioration program for tricycle drivers starting tomorrow,” Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said Wednesday.

Salazar said that the recipients of the LSAP were identified by the Tricycle Adjudication Board (TAB), which is under the City Legal Office that oversees the operation of tricycles here.

The distribution of the LSAP will be done Thursday until Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Barangay Divisoria.

“Simultaneous with the distribution of cash assistance is our vaccination program for our drivers too,” Salazar added.

Tata Lozada, a tricycle driver, said the financial aid will be a big help to tricycle drivers like him amid the pandemic.

“It is of big help to us especially those who only rely on driving tricycle to earn a living,” he said.

Earlier this week, the city government and the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) began handing out financial aid to some 2,838 drivers of public utility jeepney (PUJ) under the LSAP.

The city government allocated some PHP4.3 million for financial assistance to PUJ drivers, who each received PHP1,500.

The grant of financial assistance to tricycle drivers and other PUJ drivers is part of the city government’s livelihood assistance and vaccination program for the public transport sector amid the health pandemic.

Source: Philippines News Agency