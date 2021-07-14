﻿Zambo City sets rules on kids’ outdoor activities

The local government is strongly urging residents to observe and comply with safety measures set by the local Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) in regulating children’s outdoor activities.

This, as the local IATF has eased the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions to allow children outdoors subject to certain limitations as provided for under Executive Order No. 667-2021 signed by Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar on July 12.

The EO regulates all public and private social gatherings, local and national government office events including government-owned and controlled corporations and allows people aged 12 to 17 years old in outdoor areas, provided they are supervised by adults and are compliant with the minimum health standards.

On the other hand, children five to 11 years old may be allowed to go outdoors but only during weekends, provided they are supervised by adults and are in observance of the minimum health standards.

“As the local IATF may allow children to go out, compliance to the safety measures provided is important,” Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Wednesday.

Citing Covid-19 statistics for teenagers and children in this city, Miravite said 1,143 or 9.6 percent of a total of 11,854 confirmed cases are those from the 17 years old and below group.

Out of this figure, 1,092 or 95 percent have recovered from the disease.

Miravite said that the age group 1 to 17 years old currently has 32 active cases of Covid-19 and has registered 19 deaths.

She said that 13 out of 19 deaths are children five years old and below.

Meanwhile, Salazar’s order also provides that private outdoor areas must comply with the Safety Seal Certificate Program and the StaySafe.ph app for paperless contact tracing.

Source: Philippines News Agency