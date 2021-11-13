﻿Zambo City requests for quarantine downgrade

The local Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging and Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has requested the national IATF-EID through a resolution to downgrade the quarantine status of this city to the less strict general community quarantine (GCQ) effective November 16, the mayor here said Friday.

At present, this city is under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ), the second strictest protocol.

“With extreme caution, Zamboanga City will be easing Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) restrictions pursuant to a resolution approved by the local IATF-EID on Wednesday,” Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said in a statement.

Also, she said the Sunday lockdown and Quarantine Pass (QPass) requirement will be lifted effective November 14 and November 16, respectively, for fully vaccinated individuals.

“Vaccination card will be a requirement for fully inoculated individuals,” she added.

More so, she said the “Bakuna Bubble” concept will be implemented in duly accredited tourism establishments.

The use of face shields will no longer be mandatory in open spaces once the city gets the imprimatur of the national IATF, according to Salazar.

The imposition of curfew hours will be shortened by an hour effective November 16 to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. upon evaluation by the security sector and as endorsed by the health sector.

“The loosening of restrictions comes with risks as the Covid-19 situation remains unstable amid the detection of another variant of concern in the country,” Salazar said referring to the Kappa variant.

“This is primarily to balance economy and health as the city tries to save what it has lost since the onset of the pandemic last year,” she added.

Earlier this week, the Department of Health reported its detection of the first case of the Kappa variant in Pampanga but the patient has long recovered from the virus.

As the city relaxes its restrictions, Salazar urged the public to remain vigilant in the fight against Covid-19 by remaining strictly compliant with safety and health protocols to prevent another surge.

“Let us never let our guard down and become complacent in adhering to protocols,” the mayor said.

Source: Philippines News Agency