﻿Zambo City records 21K Covid-19 recoveries

The total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 has risen to 21,343 since the outbreak of the disease in March last year, according to the City Health Office.

This represents a 94.64-percent recovery rate as the cumulative cases of Covid-19 since March last year have reached 22,551 based on the Zamboanga Task Force on Covid-19 data tracker released Monday.

The data tracker released Monday also showed that this city has a total of 112 active cases and 1,096 deaths.

The data showed that the highest recoveries are from the barangays with 19,965; followed by locally stranded individuals with 379; detainees, 328; authorized persons outside residence (APOR), 297; persons deprived of liberty, 214; Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) employees, 69; Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) personnel, 62; returning overseas Filipinos, 25; and returning residents from Malaysia, four.

Of the total active cases, 111 are community-related while the remaining one is a detainee.

The tracker data showed that 49.1 percent of the active cases are asymptomatic; 30.9 percent with mild symptoms; 14.5 percent, moderate; and 5.5 percent, severe.

The cumulative deaths have reached 1,096, comprising of 1,088 community-related; three, APOR; three, PDL; one, BuCor employee; and, one, LSI.

Meanwhile, law enforcers continued implementing health and safety protocols, in line with the directive of Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar to sustain efforts against Covid-19.

The Zamboanga City Police Office has recorded 177 violations of Covid-19 protocols from 5 p.m. December 25 to 5 p.m. December 26.

Topping the list of violations are unauthorized persons outside residence (UPOR), 99; non-wearing of face mask, 57; use of unauthorized crash helmet, 15; non-observance of safe physical distancing, five; and, curfew violation, one.

Source: Philippines News Agency