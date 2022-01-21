﻿Zambo City reaches 80.31% fully vax status

A total of 557,957 individuals have been fully vaccinated since the vaccination program against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) rolled out in March 2021 in this city, the local health office reported Thursday.

In a statement, the city health office (CHO) said the number represents 80.31 percent of the total target eligible population of 694,696 to be inoculated.

It said majority of the fully vaccinated individuals are frontline personnel in the essential sector who belong to the A4 priority group with 142,025.

The A4 group is followed by the indigent population who falls under the A5 category with 100,206.

The rest of the fully vaccinated individuals are the following: rest of the population (ROP), 90,758; rest of pediatric population (ROPP), 78,889; individuals with comorbidity (A3), 76,632; senior citizens (A2), 49,793; workers in front-line health services (A1), 18,354; and, pediatrics with comorbidity, 1,300.

The CHO said 613,673 individuals or 88.26 percent of the total target eligible population of 694,696 have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Those who received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccines are as follows: 19,182, A1; 51,422, A2; 70,411, A3; 159,468, A4; 112,689, A5; 111,671, ROP; pediatrics with comorbidity, 1,687; and, ROPP, 86,673.

Meanwhile, the CHO also said 46,742 out of the total fully vaccinated individuals have received their vaccine booster shots.

The city government activated 20 vaccination centers Thursday catering to the rest of the adult and pediatric population for primary doses and vaccine boosters for 18 years old and above.

Source: Philippines News Agency