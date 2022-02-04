﻿Zambo City preps to vaccinate kids aged 5 to 11

The city government is setting the stage for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccination rollout here for children aged five to 11 years old.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said Thursday they are waiting for the vaccines suitable for the youngest age group and its appropriate syringes before the rollout can proceed. No date was specified for the rollout.

In preparation for the rollout, Miravite said they have started the registration of eligible children, collaborating efforts with the different agencies such as the Department of Education, and setting schedules and preparing a list of vaccination sites, among others.

“As of this time, the registration for the youngest age group is ongoing at the different health centers,” she said.

The official said they are also ramping up an information campaign on the benefits of getting vaccinated and other issues related to the children vaccination rollout to make people, particularly parents and guardians, aware of the government’s latest anti-Covid-19 response.

Miravite said their office is eyeing to inoculate 150,000 to 200,000 children aged 5 to 11 against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, she advised parents and guardians to secure the children’s birth certificate or certificate of guardianship, including identification cards for both the child and the parents or guardian, doctor’s certifications for those with comorbidities, and other documents.

The Department of Health (DOH)-central office announced that children aged 5 to 11 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 starting February 4 at selected pilot sites in the National Capital Region.

