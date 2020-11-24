﻿Zambo City posts 86% Covid-19 recovery rate

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The City Health Office has recorded an 86-percent recovery rate in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, City Health Office chief, said Tuesday the city recorded a total of 2,866 out of the 3,244 total confirmed cases of Covid-19 since March this year. At least 136 have died of the virus.

Miravite said the high recovery rate was achieved even though 95 percent of the active cases were classified as local or community transmission.

The city has 242 active cases, including nine locally stranded individuals (LSIs), two Zamboanga City Reformatory Center (ZCRC)-related cases, and two detainees.

Of the 242 active cases, 24 are admitted at the government-owned Zamboanga City Medical Center, 66 at private hospitals, and the remaining 152 are housed at the local government-owned isolation facilities.

Meanwhile, Miravite said a downtrend in Covid-19 cases had been noted in recent days.

“In God’s grace, in the past two weeks, we have seen a downtrend of our daily cases,” she said, without elaborating.

Meanwhile, Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has reiterated her appeal for Zamboanguenos “to take precautions and assume the responsibility in protecting themselves and their loved ones” from the virus.

“We appeal for cooperation in the Bayanihan Heal as One spirit,” Salazar said.

