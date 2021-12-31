﻿Zambo City mayor okays gratuity pay for COS, JO workers

Hundreds of workers under the Contract of Service (COS) and Job Order (JO) scheme will receive a one-time gratuity pay from the city government.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar signed on Thursday Administrative Order (AO) 131-2021 granting the gratuity pay to COS and JO workers in the city government for the Fiscal Year 2021.

“The grant of the year-end gratuity pay to COS and JO workers of the city government of Zamboanga is a well-deserved recognition of their hard work in implementing the programs, projects, and activities, including those which are part of the emergency Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) response efforts of the city,” Salazar stated in her order.

The AO noted that COS and JO employees who worked three months or more but less than four months will receive a gratuity pay not exceeding PHP4,000; two months or more but less than three months, not exceeding PHP3,000; and less than two months, not exceeding PHP2,000.

The mayor said she issued the AO on Thursday, despite it being a holiday, for the welfare of the COS and JO workers.

Salazar said all department heads shall ensure the proper implementation of AO 131-2021.

“They shall be held liable for the grant of the gratuity pay to COS and JO workers not in accordance with the provisions of the AO,” she added.

The AO took effect immediately with payment not earlier than December 31.