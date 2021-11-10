﻿Zambo City, LTFRB-9 release amelioration pay to PUJ drivers

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), in collaboration with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-9 (LTFRB-9), on Monday began handing out financial aid to public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers under the Local Social Amelioration Pay (LSAP).

CSWDO chief Ma. Socorro Rojas said a total of 2,838 PUJ drivers were identified as beneficiaries of the LSAP payout amounting to some PHP4.3 million.

“The LSAP beneficiaries are identified by the LTFRB-9,” she said.

Rojas said an initial 315 beneficiary-drivers have received Monday their LSAP financial assistance, the payout of which was held at the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Barangay Divisoria.

She said that each beneficiary received PHP1,500.

The LSAP payout will be held until November 12 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

“They may claim their cash assistance at CSWD office if they failed to show up on a scheduled date and time,” she said.

Rojas advised the beneficiary drivers to properly observe minimum heath protocols for the smooth distribution of the financial assistance.

Source: Philippines News Agency