﻿Zambo City logs highest Covid-19 recovery rate in region: DOH

This city has registered 3,939 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) recoveries, the highest in the region, since the pandemic broke out last year, the Department of Health (DOH) 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) said Thursday.

As of March 8, DOH-9 said the region tallied 6,176 recoveries out of the total 6,727 confirmed Covid-19 cases since March last year.

The second-highest recovery rate belongs to Zamboanga del Sur, which registered 1,127 recoveries, followed by Zamboanga del Norte, 531; Zamboanga Sibugay, 370; and Isabela City, 209.

Meanwhile, Dr. Joshua Brillanes, DOH-9 director, said the arrival of the vaccines provided health workers “a shield against Covid-19.”

The region has already received two shipments of vaccines from the DOH central office; the first was on March 5 and the second on Wednesday.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar said the “added protection of the Covid-19 vaccine would bring us one step closer to resuming a more normal life.”

“Vaccination, coupled with mask-wearing, hand washing, and physical distancing will not only save more Filipinos from Covid-19. It will allow us to resume work and other activities safely,” Salazar said.

Source: Philippines News Agency