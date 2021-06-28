﻿Zambo City logs 90.76% Covid-19 recovery rate

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The city’s number of recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) climbed to 10,459 with 32 new recoveries reported as of Sunday.

In its latest data tracker, the city government said this accounts for 90.76 percent of the total number of infections which has reached 11,523 since the pandemic started last year.

Another 21 new cases were also reported, raising the total active case tally to 566.

The city’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 498, with one new death.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar reiterated her warning to residents here to keep their guards up against Covid-19.

Salazar advised the residents to continuously observe the minimum health protocols from wearing face masks, face shields, to observe safe physical distancing and hand sanitation to keep them protected from the virus.

The mayor noted that 505 of the 566 total active cases were acquired through community transmission.

The remaining active cases include 50 detainees, nine authorized persons outside residents (APOR) and two locally stranded individuals (LSIs).

Meanwhile, 20 out of this city’s 98 villages recorded a high number of active cases.

These are the following: Santa Maria, 58; Tetuan, 33; Pasonanca, 32; Curuan, 26; Mercedes, 23; Cabatangan, 21; Calarian, 21; Tumaga, 20; San Roque, 17; Ayala, 16; Manicahan, 14; Talon-Talon, 14; Canelar, 13; Putik, 13; Zambowood, 13; Baliwasan, 12; Lunzuran, 12; Tugbungan, 12; Sinunuc, 11; and, Culianan, 10

Source: Philippines News Agency