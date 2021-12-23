﻿Zambo City inoculates 48.9K in 2nd nat’l vax drive

The city health office (CHO) has vaccinated a total of 48,928 individuals in the first two days of the three-day second round of the national vaccination drive (NVD) in this city.

Data released by the CHO on Wednesday showed that 21,077 individuals were vaccinated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on December 20, the first day of the second round of the NVD.

The number of individuals vaccinated on the first day was more than three times the daily target of 6,704 or a total of 20,112 jabs for the three-day mass vaccination activity.

The data showed that 16,833 of the 21,077 vaccinees received their second dose of vaccines on December 20, while the remaining 4,244 got their first dose.

Meanwhile, about 27,851 individuals were given the vaccine on December 21, the second day of the NVD, once again exceeding the daily target.

Of the total vaccines administered on the second day, 23,522 were given second doses, while the remaining 4,329 were first doses.

Since Monday, the CHO has activated 41 vaccination centers for the second round of the national vaccination drive.

Dubbed as “Bayanihan, Bakunahan”, the second national vaccination was originally scheduled for December 15 to 17 but was moved to December 20 to 22 due to Typhoon Odette that struck many parts of the Visayas and Mindanao on December 16.

Source: Philippines News Agency