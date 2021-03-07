﻿Zambo City hospital rolls out vax program

The government-run Zamboanga City Medical Center (ZCMC) has rolled out its vaccination program Friday afternoon following the arrival of Sinovac vaccines in this city.

Dr. Afdal Kunting, ZCMC chief, led the vaccination program as he was the first to be inoculated among the hospital’s staff.

Kunting was inoculated by Myla Alcoriza, who was among the ZCMC nurses trained to conduct vaccination.

“Actually, to be honest, I did not feel anything when I was injected. I came to know it was finished when I saw the needle was removed,” Kunting said shortly after his inoculation.

Alcoriza, meanwhile, said it was an honor for her to be the one to administer the vaccine to her boss.

“It a privilege and I am lucky enough that I was the one who inoculated our hospital chief,” Alcoriza said.

Initially, Kunting said 10 ZCMC physicians, nurses, and medical technologists were inoculated during the activity.

He said at least 250 ZCMC staff members will be inoculated daily based on the plan they have prepared.

However, he said not all of the 1,600 hospital personnel will be inoculated as some of them are not eligible to receive the vaccines.

“They were either above 59 years old and are nursing mothers,” he added, citing they have an assessment team to determine who are eligible to be inoculated.

He said they initially received 550 doses of Sinovac vaccines from the Department of Health (DOH) regional office.

The vaccines allotted to the ZCMC are part of the 10,200 doses that arrived here on Friday morning from Manila.

Kunting said they will get the vaccines allotted to ZCMC from the DOH storage facility as the vaccination drive will continue until all staff members are inoculated.

Meanwhile, Kunting encourages the public to have themselves vaccinated to be protected against coronavirus disease 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency