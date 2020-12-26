﻿Zambo City holds survey on proposed limited face-to-face classes

The Local School Board (LSB) has announced that a survey is being conducted among parents to determine whether or not they would allow their children to attend the limited face-to-face classes in January.

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, who chairs the LSB, said Saturday the survey came after the Department of Education’s (DepEd) City Schools Division presented the proposal to the board.

Salazar, however, said this early, the LSB is not keen on supporting the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in 2021 unless recommended by competent authorities.

“The stand of the local government unit is that we really have to work hand-in-hand with DepEd, especially the parents because we are here to protect the best interests of our pupils, the teachers, and the entire school community,” she said.

Dr. Rosalio Conturno Jr., education supervisor for school governance and operations division chief of the City Schools Division, earlier expressed willingness to join the face-to-face pilot program of the national government this coming year.

Conturno said an elementary school and a secondary school might be chosen in a barangay with no coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases to join the program.

Salazar added that unless recommended by the survey, the Department of Health (DOH) and the City Health Office, “only then can we make the decision of support because we cannot risk the lives of our pupils against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the conduct of limited face-to-face classes in low-risk areas starting January 2021 following requests from several local government units (LGUs) and private schools in the country.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said limited face-to-face classes would only be allowed at the request of the LGU and school concerned under conditions set by the DOH, DepEd, and Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News agency