Zambo City full vaccination tally nears 100K
The City Health Office here announced that 90,497 residents from different priority groups have been fully vaccinated.
Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, said in a virtual presser late Friday that the total represents 12.9 percent of the 700,000 target population.
Of the total, 13,829 belong to the A1 group (medical front-liners) while the rest are 26,874 (A2 or elderly), 45,323 (A3 or adults with comorbidities), 4,437 (A4 or economic front-liners), and 34 indigents (A5).
Miravite said there are also 117,250 who have received the first dose — A1, 16,140; A2, 28,191; A3, 45,039; A4, 26,220; and, A5, 1,660.
Vaccination sites include shopping malls, schools, and village health centers.
DOH-9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) has so far received 215,400 doses of Covid-19 vaccines, the majority of which are Sinovac (103,882).
The other brands are AstraZeneca, 60,410; Pfizer, 29,508; Sputnik V, 3,000; Moderna, 4,600; and, Janssen, 14,000.
As of Aug. 16, Region 9 has 1,609 active Covid-19 cases while this city has 130 as of Aug. 19.
Source: Philippines News Agency