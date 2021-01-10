﻿Zambo City eyes 10% hike in biz sign up, renewal

The city government is expecting to process some 12,700 applications for business renewal and an estimated 1,200 new registration this year.

This, as the city government has adopted an online system to process applications for business registration amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Benjie Barredo, Business Permits and Licensing Office chief, said Thursday the target of his office is usually a 15-percent increase, but they have lowered it to 10 percent because of the pandemic.

Barredo said this is the first time they have a paperless process, particularly for business renewals, where applicants will submit their documentary requirements and receive their permits online.

He said the new business registration will be done through a dropbox system where registrants are to put their documentary requirements in a long brown envelope and drop it in the designated box at the ground floor of city hall.

Barredo said the applicants will be notified regarding the status of the application via text message, call or email.

He said they have adopted the two schemes to comply with restrictions on mass gatherings.

He advised the public to contact the BPLO Hotline: 991-2565 and Globe number: 0926-630-3210 for more information and queries.

The renewal of business permits and new applications started on Monday.

Source: Philippines News agency