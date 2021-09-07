﻿Zambo City extends ‘Sunday lockdown’

The city government has extended the ‘Sunday lockdown’ amid the threat posed by the Beta and Delta variants of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In an advisory on Saturday, the Zamboanga Task Force Covid-19 said the lockdown will be on September 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The task force said only those going to places of worship and health, disaster risk reduction management (DRRM) and security front-liners, and those involved in an emergency situation are allowed to go out.

All others are advised to stay home while children 17 years old and below are not allowed outdoors.

Religious activities shall be limited to 30 percent venue capacity.

Groceries and supermarkets shall only serve health, DRRM, and security front-liners while public markets, including flea markets, and stores in barangays will be closed.

Dine-in services will be prohibited and restaurants and food servers will only accommodate take-out and delivery.

No public transportation will be allowed to operate, according to the task force.

Public and private beaches as well as river resorts, including inland and mountain resorts and similar establishments, will not be allowed to operate on Saturdays and Sundays (September 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26).

The task force said quarantine checkpoints shall continue and Barangay Sita Task Forces together with the police and other force multipliers are directed to continue the general community quarantine (GCQ) guidelines and minimum health standards.

It said the “no swab, no entry policy” policy for all inbound travelers including authorized persons outside residence (APOR) remains to be the gold standard.

Applications for Safe, Swift and Smart Passage (S-PaSS) should be done three days prior to the travel date for validation of documents submitted.

As of Friday, the city registered a total of 12,719 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 11,826 recoveries, 263 active cases, and 630 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency