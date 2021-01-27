﻿Zambo City draws up Covid-19 rehab, recovery plan

Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar has assured the public that the city will move forward toward a long-term recovery amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In her 8th State of the City Address (SOCA) Tuesday, Salazar said the City Planning Office formulated a rehabilitation and recovery plan for Covid-19 to provide the framework for the gradual reopening of the local economy.

She said the plan calls for a broad recovery and economic package that focuses on financial assistance for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local businesses, and informal economy and public utility workers.

“We are also looking at providing reprieve to local businesses through tax incentives, condonation of rental fees, discount on property and business taxes, subsidies, and subscription of hotel spaces,” the mayor said.

“For the transport and informal sector, we are looking at providing gas subsidy and establishment of a night market for street vendors,” she added.

She said investment and budget allocation for food security and sustainable agriculture would also be increased, along with support programs for the city’s hospitality industry and tourism.

Aside from recovery strategies, she said the rehabilitation and recovery plan also emphasizes a broad range of socio-economic measures for all sectors directly and indirectly affected by the pandemic.

Source: Philippines News agency