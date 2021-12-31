﻿Zambo City Covid-19 survivors get cash aid

A total of 3,238 survivors of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) have received cash assistance from the city government, an official reported Thursday.

In a statement, Maria Socorro Rojas, chief of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said the recipients of the cash aid that was released on Wednesday were those who got infected with the virus from September to October this year.

“The financial assistance to Covid-19 survivors forms part of the local social amelioration program,” Rojas said.

She said those who suffered mild to moderate infection received PHP3,000 each while those with severe infection got PHP5,000 each.

The payout was carried out by the CSWDO and the City Treasurer’s Office.

The recipients of Wednesday’s payout belonged to the second batch of Covid-19 survivors.

The first batch, consisting of more than 3,000, received their cash aid in August.

The cash aid covers only those who were infected with the virus starting June 1, 2021, as the 2021 Supplemental Budget 1, where the funds were sourced, was approved only in June.

The Covid-19 data tracker showed that this city registered cumulative confirmed cases of 22,576 since the outbreak of the virus in March last year, with 21,363 recoveries, 116 active cases, and 1,097 deaths.