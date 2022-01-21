﻿Zambo City cops distribute face masks to street dwellers

Cops here distributed Thursday face masks to street dwellers who were caught without the protective gear against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Col. Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, led the distribution of the face masks around the city as he reminded the public anew of the threat by the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

“I urge you to fully support and cooperate with the police in the implementation of health safety protocols,” Lorenzo told the street dwellers.

Around 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Lorenzo inspected the duty personnel at Pasonanca Park and reminded them of the strict security measures and health and safety protocols under the Alert Level 3 classification.

The city has been placed under Alert Level 3 from Level 2 status effective January 16 to 31, 2022 pursuant to the National Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution 157-A.

Lorenzo also inspected the ZCPO’s Station 7 area of responsibility and talked with the bikers and joggers to strictly follow the minimum health protocols at all times.

The Zamboanga Task Force Covid-19 data tracker showed that active Covid-19 cases here further climbed to 1,053 as 223 new cases were recorded as of January 18.

The data tracker also showed that the city has so far recorded 23,723 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 21,559 recoveries, 1,053 active cases, and 1,111 deaths.

It showed that 55.2 percent of the active cases were asymptomatic; 42.4 percent with mild symptoms; 1.6 percent mild; 0.5 percent severe; and, 0.5 critical.

Source: Philippines News Agency