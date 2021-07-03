﻿Zambo City buys 410K doses of AstraZeneca vax

The local government has procured some 410,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine as the vaccination roll-out continues here.

Dr. Dulce Amor Miravite, city health officer, announced in a virtual press conference late Friday that they are waiting for the delivery of the vaccines in the third quarter of this year.

The vaccine that the city government has procured is sufficient to inject two doses to some 205,000 individuals or 29.50 percent of the target 694,696 residents to be inoculated against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Miravite said the inoculation continues in the 19 sites put up by the city government.

City Health Office data showed that 68,164 individuals have received their first dose as of July 1.

They comprised the following priority groups: A1 (health care workers and front-liners), 13,969; A2 (senior citizens), 30,963; and, A3 (individual with comorbidity aged 18 to 69), 898.

Some 20,026 individuals got their second dose. They are as follows: A1, 10,464; A2, 4,333; and, A3, 821.

Miravite said her office has so far received 92,012 doses of vaccines consisting of the following: Sinovac, 29,202; AstraZeneca, 26,210; Pfizer, 35,100; and, Sputnik V, 1,500.

Meanwhile, she said there is no advice yet when to start the inoculation of the A4 priority group, which consists of front-liners from other sectors including uniformed personnel.

Source: Philippines News Agency