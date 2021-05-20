﻿Zambo anti-drug ops net village exec, 4 others

Anti-narcotics operatives arrested five people, including a village councilor, as anti-drug operations continued in the region, a top police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) director, identified the arrested village official as Mursidi Hassan, 42, a councilor in Barangay Boalan, Talusan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Ylagan said Hassan, who had been under surveillance, yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP1,447 when arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Boalan, Talusan at about 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Also arrested on the same day were Mark John Entana, 35; Jairi Diego, 41; Al-Hamier Yusop, 41; and Marjon Ornopia, 20.

Entana, listed as a top 10 drug personality, was arrested in possession of suspected shabu valued at PHP2,000 and other pieces of evidence in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Taway, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, police said.

Police said Diego yielded about PHP6,800 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence when arrested in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Sangali in this city at about 3:35 p.m.

Yusop, meanwhile, yielded suspected shabu with an estimated street value of PHP4,200, as well as PHP200 marked money in a buy-bust operation along San Isidro Street, Barangay Ayala here at 11 p.m., police said.

Ornopia, on the other hand, yielded some PHP680 worth of suspected shabu and PHP500 marked money when arrested in an anti-drug operation in Barangay Poblacion, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur, police said.

Ylagan said formal charges would be filed against the five

Source: Philippines News Agency