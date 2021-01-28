﻿Zambo anti-drug ops net 8, P450-K shabu

Police arrested three “top priority targets” and five newly-identified drug personalities and seized some PHP450,800 worth of illegal drugs in anti-drug operations in Zamboanga del Norte and this city, a police official said Wednesday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the three “top priority targets” as Philip Carlo Franco Chua, 36; Arsid Ahalul, 31; and Mudar Abdusalim, 45.

Chua yielded some PHP40,000 worth of suspected shabu when arrested in an anti-drug operation Tuesday evening in Barangay Biasong, Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte.

Police said Ahalul was arrested in possession of some PHP6,800 worth of suspected shabu in a predawn buy-bust on Wednesday in Barangay Cawit.

Abdusalim, meanwhile, was arrested in a buy-bust around 5:50 a.m. Tuesday in Barangay San Jose-Cawa-Cawa. He yielded some 55 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of PHP374,000, police said.

Meanwhile, police identified the five “newly-identified” drug personalities as Hadjula Kainnong, 39; Rodel Idjirani, 32; Algajir Jikiri, 27; Raymond Adipen, 58; and Mark Alviar, 32.

Police said the five were arrested in a buy-bust around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Sta. Catalina. They allegedly yielded some PHP30,000 worth of suspected shabu and other pieces of evidence.

Ylagan said the suspects will be charged with the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Source: Philippines News agency